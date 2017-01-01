Welcome
Professional Home Inspection Services
Rely on our certified team of experts for your home inspection needs!
Rely on our certified team of experts for your home inspection needs!
My name is Stephen M. McMillin. Growing up I was called Mako as I was the youngest in a house full of Stephens. I retired from the federal government, most of which time I worked as an inspector. During that time, I learned to find what is right so that when something isn’t, it is easier to identify. I pride myself in my quality of work and customer service. I look forward to working with you!
To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line. We look forward to serving you!
Monday - Wednesday - Friday: 8:00am - 2:00pm
Tuesday - Thursday - Saturday - Sunday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.